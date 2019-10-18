Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Upgraded at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has $40.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered Imperial Oil from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. GMP Securities lowered Imperial Oil from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. AltaCorp Capital lowered Imperial Oil from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Imperial Oil from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Imperial Oil from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.29.

Shares of IMO stock opened at $24.65 on Tuesday. Imperial Oil has a one year low of $23.66 and a one year high of $34.19.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Imperial Oil by 25.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,947,123 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,877,000 after purchasing an additional 397,681 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Imperial Oil by 12.2% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 488,325 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,524,000 after purchasing an additional 53,156 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in Imperial Oil by 66.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 246,367 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,821,000 after purchasing an additional 98,297 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in Imperial Oil by 6.4% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 95,208 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Imperial Oil by 74.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 943,982 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,874,000 after purchasing an additional 403,439 shares during the period.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

