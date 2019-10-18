Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Given New C$37.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.66% from the company’s previous close.

IMO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. GMP Securities dropped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. CSFB dropped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. CIBC raised Imperial Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday. AltaCorp Capital raised Imperial Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Sunday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$40.50.

Imperial Oil stock traded down C$0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$32.27. 471,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 879,032. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$33.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$35.83. Imperial Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$31.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$44.50. The stock has a market cap of $24.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.84, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$9.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.69 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 2.4499998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 404 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

