Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Trading Up 8.5%

Inflarx NV (NASDAQ:IFRX)’s stock price was up 8.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.58 and last traded at $2.54, approximately 635,272 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 771,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.34.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IFRX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inflarx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inflarx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inflarx in a report on Friday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.66.

The stock has a market cap of $61.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of -1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.08.

Inflarx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.11). Equities analysts expect that Inflarx NV will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Inflarx by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 99,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Inflarx by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 84,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 15,962 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Inflarx by 145.8% in the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 29,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inflarx in the 2nd quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inflarx in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Inflarx Company Profile (NASDAQ:IFRX)

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the United States and Europe. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody that is in the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of other chronic/autoimmune diseases.

