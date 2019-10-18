Ingalls & Snyder LLC Cuts Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC cut its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,293 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 5.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,955,963 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $122,170,000 after purchasing an additional 145,659 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 32.7% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at about $248,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 55.9% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 193,706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,475,000 after acquiring an additional 69,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at about $271,000. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.36.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $45.44 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $51.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.55 and its 200 day moving average is $41.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.97.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.53 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.44, for a total value of $116,256.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,992 shares in the company, valued at $3,729,492.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 8,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $406,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 138,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,658,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,188 shares of company stock worth $2,811,181 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

