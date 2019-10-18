Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $453,000 Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 478.9% during the second quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 614.3% during the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 8,298 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $641,435.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Philip J. Lembo sold 1,256 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total value of $99,990.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ES opened at $85.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $61.57 and a 52-week high of $86.26. The firm has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.53 and its 200-day moving average is $77.05.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.24%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ES shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Guggenheim upgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America set a $78.00 price objective on Eversource Energy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.82.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

