Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $750,000 Holdings in Champions Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CSBR)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its holdings in Champions Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CSBR) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 13,221 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned about 1.14% of Champions Oncology worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Champions Oncology during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Champions Oncology by 51.0% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 8,279 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Champions Oncology during the second quarter worth about $277,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Champions Oncology by 27.0% during the second quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 68,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 14,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Champions Oncology by 12.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 14,733 shares in the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Champions Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Champions Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Roth Capital started coverage on Champions Oncology in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.25 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Champions Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Champions Oncology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.13.

NASDAQ:CSBR opened at $6.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 625.00 and a beta of 1.15. Champions Oncology Inc has a 12-month low of $5.07 and a 12-month high of $15.45.

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $7.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 million. Champions Oncology had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a negative return on equity of 48.07%. Equities research analysts expect that Champions Oncology Inc will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Champions Oncology Company Profile

Champions Oncology, Inc develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice.

