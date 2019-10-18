Ingalls & Snyder LLC Invests $311,000 in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 9,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,535,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $174,694,000 after purchasing an additional 139,511 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,312,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,602,000 after purchasing an additional 88,193 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,537,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,228,000 after purchasing an additional 68,800 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,346,000 after purchasing an additional 113,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 26.5% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 869,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,475,000 after purchasing an additional 182,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

SHEN stock opened at $31.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02 and a beta of 0.38. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $29.61 and a 1 year high of $51.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.64.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The company had revenue of $158.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.23 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 9.00%. As a group, analysts predict that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SHEN shares. BidaskClub cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Shenandoah Telecommunications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides wireless, cable, and wireline telecommunications services to customers and other telecommunications providers. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Wireline. The Wireless segment provides digital wireless mobile services; and wireless mobility communications network products and services.

