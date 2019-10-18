Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 9,765 Shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its position in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,765 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 12.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 46,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,058 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 21.2% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 142,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 24,972 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 7.4% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of Corteva by 51.1% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 29,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 10,040 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Corteva from $34.50 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Corteva in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corteva presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.93.

Corteva stock opened at $26.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.05. Corteva has a 52 week low of $24.35 and a 52 week high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Corteva will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%.

In related news, insider Timothy P. Glenn bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.52 per share, with a total value of $198,380.00. Also, Director Klaus A. Engel bought 18,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $551,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,590. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

