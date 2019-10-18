Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) Shares Bought by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingevity by 1.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,799,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,725,000 after purchasing an additional 48,589 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ingevity by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,560,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,129,000 after acquiring an additional 767,623 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Ingevity by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,073,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,899,000 after acquiring an additional 28,942 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingevity by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 738,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,638,000 after acquiring an additional 143,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Ingevity by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 737,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,591,000 after acquiring an additional 61,968 shares during the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NGVT. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Ingevity from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Loop Capital raised shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Ingevity from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.63.

NYSE NGVT traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $85.07. 4,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,669. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.10. Ingevity Corp has a twelve month low of $72.59 and a twelve month high of $120.41.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $352.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.06 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 54.67% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ingevity Corp will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

