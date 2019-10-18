Ink (INK) Trading Down 1.1% This Week

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. One Ink token can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, Bit-Z, ZB.COM and Exmo. Ink has a total market capitalization of $1.62 million and $4,486.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ink has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003658 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012640 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00229662 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.46 or 0.01139756 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000798 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00030187 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00089354 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ink Profile

Ink’s genesis date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation. Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ink’s official website is ink.one. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ink

Ink can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, EXX, Gate.io, CoinBene, ZB.COM, Exrates, HitBTC, Bit-Z, CoinEgg, TOPBTC, LBank, Coinnest and Coinrail. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

