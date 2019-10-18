Inlet Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1,715.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,593,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,664,000 after buying an additional 9,065,487 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,295,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,148,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,309 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,634,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953,331 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,176,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,538,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,486 shares during the last quarter. 68.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Leerink Swann raised shares of AbbVie to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.97.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 15,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $1,163,935.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,760,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 164,838 shares in the company, valued at $11,607,891.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 183,077 shares of company stock valued at $10,705,751 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABBV traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.00. 900,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,507,134. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $62.66 and a 1 year high of $94.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.70.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.62% and a negative return on equity of 182.70%. The company had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.11%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

