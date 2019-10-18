Inlet Private Wealth LLC Has $566,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 66.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,835 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 92.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,125,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,058,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911,848 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,097,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,060,840,000 after buying an additional 2,631,883 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 114.2% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,096,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,833,000 after buying an additional 1,651,478 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $459,810,000. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 44.8% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 4,824,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,280,000 after buying an additional 1,492,914 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $300.51. 17,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,038,483. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $235.46 and a 12-month high of $304.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $297.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.70.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $1.4827 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

