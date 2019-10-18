Inlet Private Wealth LLC Purchases 10,000 Shares of Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Xperi accounts for about 1.7% of Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Inlet Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Xperi worth $4,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Xperi by 12.5% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 227,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after acquiring an additional 25,234 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xperi during the third quarter worth approximately $1,542,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xperi by 13.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 31,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC increased its stake in shares of Xperi by 8.0% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 21,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Xperi by 125.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 21,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Xperi news, insider Paul E. Davis sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $132,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,285,888. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:XPER traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,340. Xperi Corp has a 12-month low of $12.08 and a 12-month high of $25.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.38. The company has a current ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 7.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.37.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Xperi had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $92.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.20 million. Analysts predict that Xperi Corp will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPER has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley set a $30.00 target price on shares of Xperi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xperi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Xperi Profile

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

