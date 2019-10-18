Innogy (ETR:IGY) Given a €44.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.16) target price on Innogy (ETR:IGY) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

IGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €37.00 ($43.02) target price on shares of Innogy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of Innogy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on shares of Innogy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €38.40 ($44.65) target price on shares of Innogy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Innogy in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €37.35 ($43.43).

IGY stock opened at €44.50 ($51.74) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €44.70 and its 200 day moving average price is €42.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. Innogy has a fifty-two week low of €38.27 ($44.50) and a fifty-two week high of €45.98 ($53.47). The firm has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.71.

Innogy Company Profile

innogy SE operates as an energy company in Europe. The company operates through three divisions: Renewables, Grid & Infrastructure, and Retail. The Renewables division generates electricity through onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydroelectric power primarily in Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Poland, Spain, and Italy.

