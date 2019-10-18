Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Innoviva, Inc. is focused on the development, commercialization and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. The company’s portfolio of respiratory assets partnered with Glaxo Group Limited, including RELVAR(R)/BREO(R) ELLIPTA(R) and ANORO(R) ELLIPTA(R). Innoviva, Inc., formerly known as Theravance, Inc., is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Innoviva from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised Innoviva from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Innoviva from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

INVA stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.80. The company had a trading volume of 6,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 42.50 and a current ratio of 42.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.87. Innoviva has a fifty-two week low of $10.03 and a fifty-two week high of $20.54.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $64.11 million during the quarter. Innoviva had a net margin of 146.60% and a return on equity of 307.49%. As a group, analysts predict that Innoviva will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Innoviva by 555.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 174,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 147,463 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Innoviva by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,049,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,642,000 after acquiring an additional 604,320 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Innoviva by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the 2nd quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the 2nd quarter worth about $756,000. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA), vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate (FF); ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA and LABA.

