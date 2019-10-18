Insider Buying: Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) Major Shareholder Acquires 300,000 Shares of Stock

Voya Prime Rate Trust (NYSE:PPR) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $1,407,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Voya Prime Rate Trust alerts:

On Friday, October 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 286,144 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.68 per share, with a total value of $1,339,153.92.

On Wednesday, October 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 413,875 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.71 per share, with a total value of $1,949,351.25.

On Monday, October 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 509,906 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $2,411,855.38.

On Friday, October 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 147,901 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.73 per share, with a total value of $699,571.73.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 101,595 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.71 per share, with a total value of $478,512.45.

On Monday, September 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 229,284 shares of Voya Prime Rate Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.70 per share, with a total value of $1,077,634.80.

Voya Prime Rate Trust stock opened at $4.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.76. Voya Prime Rate Trust has a 52 week low of $4.39 and a 52 week high of $4.91.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.024 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Autus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 86,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 15,405 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 5.1% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,773 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 96.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 59,981 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Voya Prime Rate Trust by 18.1% in the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 1,480,514 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,048,000 after purchasing an additional 227,260 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Prime Rate Trust Company Profile

Voya Prime Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Prime Rate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Prime Rate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.