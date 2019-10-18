Insider Selling: BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) VP Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

BioLife Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:BLFS) VP James Mathers sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $40,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,884 shares in the company, valued at $319,337.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

James Mathers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 17th, James Mathers sold 2,693 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $44,219.06.

On Wednesday, October 2nd, James Mathers sold 2,500 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total value of $39,450.00.

On Wednesday, September 18th, James Mathers sold 2,500 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $52,375.00.

On Thursday, September 5th, James Mathers sold 2,500 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $50,275.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, James Mathers sold 2,500 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $50,175.00.

On Tuesday, August 20th, James Mathers sold 2,500 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $50,150.00.

On Thursday, August 22nd, James Mathers sold 7,500 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $153,375.00.

On Tuesday, August 6th, James Mathers sold 2,500 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $44,675.00.

On Thursday, August 8th, James Mathers sold 2,500 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $45,525.00.

On Tuesday, July 23rd, James Mathers sold 2,500 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $45,950.00.

NASDAQ BLFS opened at $16.41 on Friday. BioLife Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.15 and a fifty-two week high of $22.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 9.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.81. The stock has a market cap of $328.98 million, a P/E ratio of 117.21 and a beta of 1.35.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $6.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 million. Sell-side analysts predict that BioLife Solutions Inc will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 210.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 30,278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 20,512 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,684,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 4,607 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $493,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 165.9% in the 2nd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 120,313 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 75,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BLFS shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price target on BioLife Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Maxim Group set a $26.00 price target on BioLife Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. BidaskClub cut BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced cell damage and death.

