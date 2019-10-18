Insider Selling: Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) CFO Sells 3,159 Shares of Stock

Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 3,159 shares of Coherus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $60,021.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,708. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jean-Frederic Viret also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coherus Biosciences alerts:

On Monday, September 23rd, Jean-Frederic Viret sold 740 shares of Coherus Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total transaction of $16,117.20.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Jean-Frederic Viret sold 3,159 shares of Coherus Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total transaction of $64,569.96.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Jean-Frederic Viret sold 6,318 shares of Coherus Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $137,163.78.

On Monday, August 19th, Jean-Frederic Viret sold 3,000 shares of Coherus Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $57,120.00.

Shares of CHRS traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.27. The company had a trading volume of 716,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,232. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 2.94. Coherus Biosciences Inc has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $23.91.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $83.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.05 million. On average, research analysts predict that Coherus Biosciences Inc will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHRS shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays set a $31.00 price target on shares of Coherus Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $865,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 18,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,803,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,449,000. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Coherus Biosciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.