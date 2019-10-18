Insider Selling: Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) CEO Sells 3,832 Shares of Stock

Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) CEO Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $582,617.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,761 shares in the company, valued at $23,985,982.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Michele Buck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 10th, Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.85, for a total value of $233,775.00.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total value of $593,155.28.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.13, for a total value of $232,695.00.

On Monday, August 12th, Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.56, for a total value of $233,340.00.

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $153.25. The company had a trading volume of 16,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,981. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Hershey Co has a 52-week low of $99.15 and a 52-week high of $162.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.24 and a 200 day moving average of $140.32. The company has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.07.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.13. Hershey had a return on equity of 83.29% and a net margin of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hershey Co will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on HSY shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Hershey from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Hershey from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HSY. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hershey by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,273,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,121,000 after purchasing an additional 127,820 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hershey by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,780,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,920,000 after purchasing an additional 537,363 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Hershey by 60.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,240,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,800 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Hershey by 145.7% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,718,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Hershey by 6.7% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,373,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,137,000 after purchasing an additional 149,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

