Insider Selling: LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Director Sells 3,328 Shares of Stock

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Director David A. Reed sold 3,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total transaction of $316,259.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of LCII traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.23. 98,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,585. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $59.68 and a fifty-two week high of $97.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. LCI Industries had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.37%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in LCI Industries during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in LCI Industries by 41.9% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in LCI Industries during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in LCI Industries by 17.4% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in LCI Industries during the second quarter worth about $135,000.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

