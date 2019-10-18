Insider Selling: Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) CFO Sells 8,667 Shares of Stock

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $120,211.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,385,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,222,904.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Derek Andersen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 18th, Derek Andersen sold 12,618 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $210,720.60.

On Monday, September 16th, Derek Andersen sold 31,959 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $500,477.94.

On Friday, August 16th, Derek Andersen sold 8,476 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $136,548.36.

On Monday, August 19th, Derek Andersen sold 34,570 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $553,811.40.

Shares of Snap stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $13.52. The stock had a trading volume of 38,568,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,917,708. Snap Inc has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $18.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.14.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.46% and a negative net margin of 77.54%. The business had revenue of $388.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Snap Inc will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter valued at about $406,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at about $976,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,352,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 157.1% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 123,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 75,606 shares during the last quarter. 26.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on SNAP shares. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.50 target price on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI raised Snap from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Snap from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Snap from $12.25 to $14.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Snap from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.48.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

