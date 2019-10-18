Insight Chain Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $19.53 Million (INB)

Insight Chain (CURRENCY:INB) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 17th. Over the last seven days, Insight Chain has traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Insight Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.64 or 0.00007953 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $10.39, $24.43, $13.77 and $33.94. Insight Chain has a market cap of $225.34 million and approximately $19.53 million worth of Insight Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Quant (QNT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00073237 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00399045 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012390 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 36% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001522 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00008967 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Insight Chain (CRYPTO:INB) is a coin. Insight Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 349,902,689 coins. Insight Chain’s official website is www.insightchain.io. Insight Chain’s official Twitter account is @InsightChain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Insight Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $51.55, $7.50, $32.15, $24.68, $5.60, $20.33, $24.43, $10.39, $33.94, $13.77, $18.94 and $50.98. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insight Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insight Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

