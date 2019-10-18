Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on IBP. Nomura raised their price objective on Installed Building Products from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Installed Building Products from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.97.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

NYSE IBP traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.46. 208,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,777. Installed Building Products has a 1-year low of $29.24 and a 1-year high of $65.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.15.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 43.03% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $371.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Installed Building Products’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Installed Building Products will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vikas Verma sold 10,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 151,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,116,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 8,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $448,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,166,160. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,398,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,240,000 after purchasing an additional 69,177 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,636,712 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,926,000 after purchasing an additional 136,712 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 295,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,521,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 264,054 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,399,000 after purchasing an additional 71,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.