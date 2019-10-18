Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) was downgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Leerink Swann reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Insulet in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.64.

PODD stock opened at $157.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,142.40 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Insulet has a 12 month low of $70.80 and a 12 month high of $168.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.34.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $177.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.63 million. Insulet had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Insulet will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.40, for a total transaction of $98,907.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 4,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.12, for a total transaction of $606,836.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,306,111.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Insulet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,481,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Insulet by 1,731.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 355,561 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,447,000 after purchasing an additional 336,148 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Insulet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,188,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Insulet by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,334,135 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $278,649,000 after purchasing an additional 189,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Insulet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,550,000.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

