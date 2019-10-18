Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,821 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,623 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 23,170 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.4% in the second quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,004 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.0% in the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 10,263 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.7% in the second quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 28,219 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.0% in the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 13,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $699,094.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 450,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,146,859.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $31,107.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,746,540.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,135,306. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.48. The stock had a trading volume of 9,300,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,147,292. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $233.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.91. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.36 and a fifty-two week high of $59.59.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.70 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.51%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities raised shares of Intel from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.79.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

