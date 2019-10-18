Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,939 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 363,624,758 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,406,717,000 after buying an additional 2,219,241 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,073,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $14,029,440,000 after buying an additional 961,771 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 6.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,298,451 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,450,387,000 after buying an additional 1,952,840 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 8.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,543,012 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,318,484,000 after buying an additional 2,081,749 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.0% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,557,167 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,271,292,000 after buying an additional 785,668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $128,410.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $31,107.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,746,540.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,541 shares of company stock worth $2,135,306. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.79.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $51.54 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.36 and a 1 year high of $59.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.52. The firm has a market cap of $233.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.51%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Featured Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.