Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $63.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Intercept’s lead drug Ocaliva’s performance has been strong in the year so far. Management’s efforts to increase awareness about the label update of the drug in 2018 and expand sales force across the United States, thereafter, are yielding results. Solid growth in patient enrollment is likely to drive the company’s performance. Meanwhile, Intercept is working to expand the drug’s label in the promising NASH space. While the failure of Gilead’s late-stage study on selonsertib in patients suffering from compensated cirrhosis due to NASH puts Intercept ahead in the race, additional results from the REGENERATE study in NASH were mixed and did not impress investors. Nevertheless, a potential approval in this indication will significantly boost growth. However, shares have underperformed the industry in the year so far.”

Several other research firms also recently commented on ICPT. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $191.00 to $186.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup upgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the company from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $132.90.

Shares of ICPT stock opened at $64.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a current ratio of 6.54. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $56.76 and a twelve month high of $131.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.99.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.51) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $66.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.78 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 534.42% and a negative net margin of 143.57%. Intercept Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.58) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Srinivas Akkaraju acquired 5,207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $314,086.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,448.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Ford sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICPT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 466.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 48,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,401,000 after purchasing an additional 39,758 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $11,186,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $412,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 63,016.7% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

