Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Shares Purchased by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 9.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,199 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $6,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 14,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $92.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. FIX assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.88.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,490 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $222,929.70. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 41,516 shares in the company, valued at $3,716,927.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 25,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $2,314,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,426 shares of company stock valued at $12,273,272. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ICE opened at $94.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.06. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a twelve month low of $69.69 and a twelve month high of $95.56. The company has a market capitalization of $52.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.50.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.