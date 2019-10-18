Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Receives $20.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.33.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TILE shares. SunTrust Banks set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Interface and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Interface from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Interface from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interface from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.

Get Interface alerts:

In other news, Director Christopher G. Kennedy bought 44,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.73 per share, with a total value of $606,316.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TILE. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Interface by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in Interface by 678.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Interface by 783.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Interface during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Interface by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 5,818 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the period. 90.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TILE stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $15.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Interface has a fifty-two week low of $10.37 and a fifty-two week high of $20.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $854.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.54.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Interface had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The business had revenue of $357.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Interface’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Interface will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Interface

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.