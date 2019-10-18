Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their buy rating on shares of Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Raymond James currently has a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, CIBC set a $15.00 target price on Interfor and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

Shares of IFSPF opened at $10.13 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.24. Interfor has a 12 month low of $8.48 and a 12 month high of $13.74.

About Interfor

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers wooden products for appearance timbers, decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

