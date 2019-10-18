Intermolecular (NASDAQ:IMI) Upgraded to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Intermolecular (NASDAQ:IMI) was upgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Intermolecular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Intermolecular stock opened at $1.20 on Thursday. Intermolecular has a one year low of $0.88 and a one year high of $1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.17.

Intermolecular (NASDAQ:IMI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Intermolecular had a negative net margin of 42.74% and a negative return on equity of 33.13%. The business had revenue of $4.62 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intermolecular in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Intermolecular in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intermolecular in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Intermolecular in the second quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Intermolecular by 9.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 11,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.05% of the company’s stock.

About Intermolecular

Intermolecular, Inc engages in the development of advanced materials using high productivity combinatorial (HPC) technology platform for the semiconductors, consumer electronics, automotive, and aerospace industries worldwide. The company's HPC platform includes Tempus processing tools, automated characterization methods, and informatics analysis software for research and development using combinatorial process systems in concert with established chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor deposition, and atomic layer deposition methods.

