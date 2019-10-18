International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $125.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IFF. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $129.00 to $126.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $138.09.

Shares of IFF traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.07. The stock had a trading volume of 26,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,214. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1 year low of $104.86 and a 1 year high of $152.95. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.50 and its 200 day moving average is $131.88.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This is a positive change from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently 47.77%.

In related news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $117,169.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,351,550.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,786 shares of company stock valued at $330,449. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 119.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 326 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

