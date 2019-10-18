International Prospect Ventures Ltd (CVE:IZZ) Insider Lexam VG Gold Inc. Sells 250,000 Shares

International Prospect Ventures Ltd (CVE:IZZ) insider Lexam VG Gold Inc. sold 250,000 shares of International Prospect Ventures stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.09, for a total value of C$22,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,920,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$262,845.

Lexam VG Gold Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 17th, Lexam VG Gold Inc. sold 200,000 shares of International Prospect Ventures stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.09, for a total value of C$18,000.00.

On Thursday, September 26th, Lexam VG Gold Inc. sold 97,000 shares of International Prospect Ventures stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.10, for a total value of C$9,215.00.

On Tuesday, September 24th, Lexam VG Gold Inc. sold 25,000 shares of International Prospect Ventures stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.10, for a total value of C$2,375.00.

On Thursday, September 5th, Lexam VG Gold Inc. sold 25,000 shares of International Prospect Ventures stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.09, for a total value of C$2,250.00.

On Thursday, August 8th, Lexam VG Gold Inc. sold 56,000 shares of International Prospect Ventures stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.12, for a total value of C$6,720.00.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Lexam VG Gold Inc. sold 140,500 shares of International Prospect Ventures stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.13, for a total value of C$18,265.00.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Lexam VG Gold Inc. sold 9,500 shares of International Prospect Ventures stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.13, for a total value of C$1,235.00.

Shares of International Prospect Ventures stock remained flat at $C$0.09 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 156,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,720. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 million and a PE ratio of -9.00. International Prospect Ventures Ltd has a fifty-two week low of C$0.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.21.

About International Prospect Ventures

International Prospect Ventures Ltd. operates as a junior mineral exploration company. It explores for gold and other mineral deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Porcupine Miracle prospect that consists of 4 mineral claims located in Langmuir Township, Ontario; and Otish/Mistassini Prospect which comprises 44 mining claims located in the North Central Québec.

