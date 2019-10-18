International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.33.

INSW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on International Seaways in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

INSW stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.36. The company had a trading volume of 198,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,299. The company has a market capitalization of $724.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.58. International Seaways has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The transportation company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.03. International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $69.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.97 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Seaways will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 100.0% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 21.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 0.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 30,442.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated a fleet of 48 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 6 Aframaxes, 11 Panamaxes, and 10 medium range tankers.

