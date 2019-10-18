INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on INTL CONS AIRL/S in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets raised INTL CONS AIRL/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. HSBC raised INTL CONS AIRL/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut INTL CONS AIRL/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut INTL CONS AIRL/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st.

INTL CONS AIRL/S stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.05. 5,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,538. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99. INTL CONS AIRL/S has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $20.50.

INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. INTL CONS AIRL/S had a return on equity of 72.94% and a net margin of 9.06%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that INTL CONS AIRL/S will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

