Invacare (NYSE:IVC) Trading Down 7.6%

Shares of Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) fell 7.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.07 and last traded at $6.17, 500,251 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 15% from the average session volume of 586,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.68.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IVC. ValuEngine raised Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Invacare in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.72 and a 200-day moving average of $6.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.20 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 2.05.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The health services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Invacare had a negative return on equity of 11.26% and a negative net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $235.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Invacare’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Invacare Co. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.10%. This is a boost from Invacare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Invacare’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tyers Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invacare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Invacare by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,162 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invacare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Invacare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Invacare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Invacare Company Profile

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through Europe, North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, and the Asia/Pacific segments.

