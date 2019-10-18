Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSCM. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 321.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 7,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSCM remained flat at $$21.51 during trading hours on Friday. 460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,310. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.32. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.44 and a 52 week high of $22.82.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0498 per share. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

