Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) by 63.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,457 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 215.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 33,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.7% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 70,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 175,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,796 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 26,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period.

BSCQ stock opened at $20.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.07. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.37 and a twelve month high of $20.75.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a $0.0535 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.3%.

