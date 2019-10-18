Invesco Ltd. Has $2.16 Million Stock Holdings in National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) by 2.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 94,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,606 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in National General were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in National General by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,993,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,493,000 after acquiring an additional 213,714 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in National General during the second quarter worth $423,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in National General during the second quarter worth $326,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in National General during the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in National General by 263.4% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 214,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,925,000 after acquiring an additional 155,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

NGHC opened at $22.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.59. National General Holdings Corp has a 1-year low of $21.22 and a 1-year high of $28.89. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.63.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. National General had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that National General Holdings Corp will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from National General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. National General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.57%.

In other National General news, CFO Michael Hal Weiner sold 5,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $121,004.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,037.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,846 shares of company stock worth $374,474. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

NGHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Compass Point set a $36.00 target price on shares of National General and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of National General from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of National General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National General presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.17.

National General Profile

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

