Invesco Ltd. Purchases 46,992 Shares of Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 675,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,992 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.29% of Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund by 11.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 9,983 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund by 33.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 886,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after buying an additional 223,045 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund by 7.6% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 64,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund by 517.3% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 338,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 283,434 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund in the second quarter valued at about $34,000.

NYSEAMERICAN CIK opened at $3.14 on Friday. Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $3.20.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th were paid a $0.0225 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th.

About Credit Suisse AM Inc Fund

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

