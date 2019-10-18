Invesco Ltd. Reduces Holdings in YPF SA (NYSE:YPF)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of YPF SA (NYSE:YPF) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,675 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 6,204 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in YPF were worth $1,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of YPF by 213.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,725,347 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $213,519,000 after purchasing an additional 7,982,897 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in YPF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,860,766 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,884,000 after buying an additional 50,189 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in YPF by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,430,861 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,056,000 after buying an additional 609,038 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in YPF in the 1st quarter valued at $12,605,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in YPF in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YPF opened at $9.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.44. YPF SA has a 52-week low of $8.04 and a 52-week high of $18.73.

YPF (NYSE:YPF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. YPF had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 5.22%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that YPF SA will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut YPF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded YPF from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of YPF in a report on Monday, August 12th.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

