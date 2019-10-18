Invesco Ltd. Sells 1,425 Shares of Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Renasant were worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Renasant by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 81,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Renasant by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in Renasant by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 9,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank increased its stake in Renasant by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 110,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Renasant in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. 63.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RNST has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Renasant in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Renasant from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Renasant from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Renasant has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

Shares of RNST stock opened at $35.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.74. Renasant Corp. has a 1 year low of $28.02 and a 1 year high of $39.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $154.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.47 million. Renasant had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 8.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Renasant Corp. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.33%.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

