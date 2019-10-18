Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Strategic Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 8.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,847 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 2.3% of Strategic Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. FMR LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth $1,248,000. WT Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 285.5% in the 1st quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 231,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,555,000 after buying an additional 171,300 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 7,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 61,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,514,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. 45.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ stock traded down $1.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $192.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,717,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,951,920. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $143.46 and a 1-year high of $195.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $189.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.94.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be issued a $0.3842 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.8%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

