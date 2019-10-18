Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,589,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,873 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $300,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 112.7% during the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 33.8% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 45.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $192.51. 3,664,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,951,920. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $143.46 and a fifty-two week high of $195.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.94.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.3842 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

