Investment Partners LTD. Has $3.89 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Investment Partners LTD. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,118 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for 2.8% of Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $3,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWN. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,045,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,466,000 after acquiring an additional 299,447 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,978,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,934,000 after acquiring an additional 219,478 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 1,105,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,003,000 after acquiring an additional 140,585 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 804.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 94,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,431,000 after acquiring an additional 84,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,653,000 after acquiring an additional 67,500 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $120.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.27. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $101.57 and a 52-week high of $126.58.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.572 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.8%.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.