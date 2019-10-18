Investment Partners LTD. Has $380,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Investment Partners LTD. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 76.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,999 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 22,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 10,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock opened at $30.84 on Friday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $28.99 and a 12-month high of $40.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.36.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.2767 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

