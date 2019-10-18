Investment Partners LTD. Increases Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Investment Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 3,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth $27,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth $46,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 23.5% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at $54,000. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $131.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.52. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.75 and a fifty-two week high of $144.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.14.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.29). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 43.35% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $14.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley cut Caterpillar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (down from $150.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.42.

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 5,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.34, for a total value of $634,100.46. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,967.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

