Investment Partners LTD. Lowers Position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Investment Partners LTD. lessened its position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 18.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,783 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

In other American Electric Power news, VP Brian X. Tierney sold 4,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $400,016.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,566,318.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles E. Zebula sold 1,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $110,631.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,071.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP opened at $92.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. American Electric Power Company Inc has a one year low of $71.25 and a one year high of $94.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.48 and a 200 day moving average of $88.85.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on AEP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price (up previously from $93.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.91.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

