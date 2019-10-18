Investment Partners LTD. Sells 135,300 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Investment Partners LTD. lowered its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 135,300 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 175,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 44.8% in the second quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 152,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 47,278 shares in the last quarter. Cobiz Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Cobiz Wealth LLC now owns 138,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,368,000 after buying an additional 6,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter worth about $201,000.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $8.70. The stock had a trading volume of 59,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,721,052. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $8.27 and a 1 year high of $10.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.61.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.