Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Buys Shares of 14,695 Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 14,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 194.0% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 61,005 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 63,145 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 9,129,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total transaction of $299,006,386.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joan Solotar sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total value of $1,345,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 235,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,693,275.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 694,319 shares of company stock worth $5,581,544 and have sold 9,161,966 shares worth $300,689,747. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.08. 289,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,089,033. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Blackstone Group LP has a 12 month low of $26.88 and a 12 month high of $55.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.50.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $53.00 target price on Blackstone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Oppenheimer lowered Blackstone Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. S&P Equity Research lowered Blackstone Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Citigroup lowered Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lowered Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.75.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned alternative asset manager. The firm also provides capital markets services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.